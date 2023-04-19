In the wake of Joseph Suaalii signing a contract with Rugby Australia, luring him away from the NRL, Rugby Australia has set their sights on another target.

First reported by News Corp, Rugby Australia has tried to pursue Broncos forward Payne Haas for the past two years.

Beginning with secret talks between Haas and Australia rugby bosses, the negotiations deteriorated after the prop was arrested in early 2021 for intimidating police.

However, since then, Rugby Australia is once again interested in poaching Haas away from rugby league for the 2027 World Cup.

Speaking to News Corp, Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan confirmed the interest in the Australian forward and insisted “it's time” that he jump codes just like Suaalii.

"Payne could definitely be wearing Wallaby gold," McLennan told News Corp.

"We really like Payne. He has a strong rugby pedigree and it's probably time for him to spread his wings and do something really special."

"The Broncos are great — but playing for the Wallabies against the British Lions would be even better."

"By playing rugby, Payne can see the world."

Although Rugby Australia has yet to issue Haas with a formal offer, McLennan stated he is wide open for negotiations.

Off-contract at the end of next season, there have been reports that he is set to become the highest-paid player in Broncos history, with his next contract set to be upwards of $1 million a season.

Former Broncos captain and teammate of Haas, Corey Parker, believes he can be instrumental in rugby union if he decides to go down that route.

"He is a special talent and he would be an asset for the Wallabies," Parker said to News Corp.

"Payne is not your normal rugby league athlete."

“He is such a gifted forward and for his size and speed, he is remarkably fit and I have no doubt he would be successful in rugby."

"I don't know what position he plays because I don't know the game well enough, but he would certainly have the talent to make it in rugby."

"Apparently he has a rugby union background and I'm sure Payne will be putting a lot of thought into his future."

"The only person who can answer if he wants to go across to rugby is Payne, but I would think if he started out in rugby, he has an appetite for it and maybe he does consider that opportunity."