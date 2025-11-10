After it was revealed that the NRL would be implementing a major new rule change, chaos erupted throughout the rugby league realm.

The rule that would see the team that scores kick off to restart play rather than the side that conceded a try or goal, reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, has caused quite a stir, due to the fact that it would be one of the biggest rule changes the NRL has seen in half a decade.

One NRL figure harshly against the proposed ruling is Canterbury Bulldogs GM Phil Gould, who has taken to X fan his frustrations.

"Whoever it was that regurgitated the concept of the scoring team kicking off in the NRL, should be publicly whipped," Gould said.

"Please... they tried this rubbish years ago and it was a disaster back then."

Gould is not alone in his reaction, with plenty of fans throwing cold water over the idea on social media.

While the NRL is yet to officially address the reported rule change, a committee is reportedly set to meet in the coming months to discuss several new policies.