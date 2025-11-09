The NRL is reportedly considering a significant rule change for the 2026 season, which would have a profound impact on the sport of rugby league.\n\nIn an attempt to keep matches between two teams competitive for the duration of the 80 minutes, The Sydney Morning Herald reports that the NRL is looking at changing the kick-off rule and whether it should be that the team that scores will kick off to restart play rather than the side that conceded a try or goal.\n\nIt is understood that an NRL competition committee will be looking at several potential rule tweaks during the off-season, with the above kick-off dilemma at the top of their list, via sources speaking to the publication.\n\nIf implemented, this would mark the most significant change to a rule since the NRL introduced the six-again rule nearly five years ago in 2021.\n\nIt is understood that the NRL is also looking at several other rule changes, such as the amount of time trainers are allowed to spend on the field after multiple incidents during the 2025 campaign, and whether players should be penalised for 'milking' penalties.