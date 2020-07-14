SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 07: Tevita Pangai Junior of the Broncos looks to pass during the round 16 NRL match between the Cronulla Sharks and the Brisbane Broncos at Shark Park on July 07, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 9 are in after a wild weekend of rugby league.

Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson remains in on top of the leader board, with Tiger Harry Grant, Cowboy Jason Taumalolo and Shark Johnson all sitting equal second.

Check out all the votes from the weekend below!

Round 9 Dally M Votes

North Queensland Cowboys vs Sydney Roosters

3 – Matt Ikavalu (Roosters)

2 – Angus Crichton (Roosters)

1 – Luke Keary (Roosters)

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

3 – Corey Thompson (Titans)

2 – Tyrone Peachey (Titans)

1 – Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

3 – Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs)

2 – Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs)

1 – Josh Aloiai (Tigers)

Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers

3 – Dylan Edwards (Panthers)

2 – Charlie Staines (Panthers)

1 – James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs

3 – Tevita Pangai jnr (Broncos)

2 – Anthony Milford (Broncos)

1 – Tesi Niu (Broncos)

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm

3 – Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm)

2 – Cameron Smith (Storm)

1 – Jack Wighton (Raiders)

Newcastle Knights vs Parramtta Eels

3 – Nathan Brown (Eels)

2 – Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Eels)

1 – Reed Mahoney (Eels)

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

3 – Ben Hunt (Dragons)

2 – Paul Vaughan (Dragons)

1 – Cameron McInnes (Dragons)

Dally M leaderboard

Clinton Gutherson12
Harry Grant11
Jason Taumalolo11
Shaun Johnson11
Cameron Smith10
Nathan Cleary9
Tom Trbojevic9
George Williams8
Apisai Koroisau7
Jack Wighton7
James Tedesco7
Luke Keary7
Moeaki Fotuaika7
Ryan Papenhuyzen7
Benji Marshall6
Cameron Munster6
Daniel Saifiti6
David Klemmer6
Jahrome Hughes6
Josh Hodgson6
Matthew Dufty6
Mitchell Moses6
Tohu Harris6
Victor Radley6
Cameron McInnes5
Dane Gagai5
Kodi Nikorima5
Reed Mahoney5
Tim Glasby5
Will Hopoate5
Adam Reynolds4
Angus Crichton4
Ben Hunt4
Braden Hamlin-Uele4
Cameron Murray4
Curtis Sironen4
Elliott Whitehead4
James Fisher-Harris4
Josh McGuire4
Latrell Mitchell4
Paul Vaughan4
Blake Green3
Bradman Best3
Brett Morris3
Cody Walker3
Corey Thompson3
Daly Cherry-Evans3
Damien Cook3
David Nofoaluma3
Dylan Edwards3
Herman Ese’ese3
Isaah Yeo3
Jake Clifford3
Jarome Luai3
Jayden Brailey3
Jesse Bromwich3
Jesse Ramien3
Josh Jackson3
Josh Morris3
Josh Papalii3
Ken Maumalo3
Liam Knight3
Maika Sivo3
Matt Burton3
Matt Ikuvalu3
Mitchell Pearce3
Payne Haas3
Ryan Matterson3
Siosiua Taukeiaho3
Tui Kamikamica3
Zac Lomax3
Aaron Woods2
Anthony Milford2
Brodie Croft2
Charlie Staines2
Dale Finucane2
Dallin Watene-Zelezniak2
Jai Arrow2
James Tamou2
Jared Waerea-Hargreaves2
Josh Mansour2
Josh Reynolds2
Junior Paulo2
Luciano Leilua2
Luke Brooks2
Michael Jennings2
Mitchell Barnett2
Reagan Campbell-Gillard2
Scott Sorensen2
Tyrone Peachey2
Valentine Holmes2
Viliame Kikau2
Waqa Blake2
Aiden Tolman1
Andrew Fifita1
Ashley Taylor1
Bryce Cartwright1
Coen Hess1
Dylan Brown1
Eliesa Katoa1
Euan Aitken1
Jarrod Croker1
Josh Aloiai1
Reece Robson1
Scott Drinkwater1
Sione Katoa1
Suliasi Vunivalu1
Tesi Niu1
Tex Hoy1
Wade Graham1
Xavier Coates1
Addin Fonua-Blake0
Kalyn Ponga0
Thomas Flegler0
Patrick Carrigan-1
Kotoni Staggs-2
Nathan Brown-7
Tevita Pangai-Junior-9