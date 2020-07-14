The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 9 are in after a wild weekend of rugby league.



Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson remains in on top of the leader board, with Tiger Harry Grant, Cowboy Jason Taumalolo and Shark Johnson all sitting equal second.

Check out all the votes from the weekend below!

Round 9 Dally M Votes

North Queensland Cowboys vs Sydney Roosters

3 – Matt Ikavalu (Roosters)

2 – Angus Crichton (Roosters)

1 – Luke Keary (Roosters)

Gold Coast Titans vs New Zealand Warriors

3 – Corey Thompson (Titans)

2 – Tyrone Peachey (Titans)

1 – Moeaki Fotuaika (Titans)

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Wests Tigers

3 – Adam Reynolds (Rabbitohs)

2 – Dane Gagai (Rabbitohs)

1 – Josh Aloiai (Tigers)

Cronulla Sharks vs Penrith Panthers

3 – Dylan Edwards (Panthers)

2 – Charlie Staines (Panthers)

1 – James Fisher-Harris (Panthers)

Brisbane Broncos vs Canterbury Bulldogs

3 – Tevita Pangai jnr (Broncos)

2 – Anthony Milford (Broncos)

1 – Tesi Niu (Broncos)

Canberra Raiders vs Melbourne Storm

3 – Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm)

2 – Cameron Smith (Storm)

1 – Jack Wighton (Raiders)

Newcastle Knights vs Parramtta Eels

3 – Nathan Brown (Eels)

2 – Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Eels)

1 – Reed Mahoney (Eels)

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Manly Sea Eagles

3 – Ben Hunt (Dragons)

2 – Paul Vaughan (Dragons)

1 – Cameron McInnes (Dragons)

