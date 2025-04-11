Individual matchups can often decide NRL matches.

Last night we saw both Dolphins centres tear their Penrith counterparts to shreds.

Meanwhile young gun Isaiya Katoa arguably shaded his one on one battle with Nathan Cleary. If Cleary had, in boxing terms, 10-8'ed the Dolphins number seven, the Panthers probably win.

Each week we are going to look at two matchups that could decide games.

A battle that we believe is absolutely key to deciding the contest, and a battle that we believe could be exploited. A mismatch if you will.

This won't always be the highest-profile battle of the weekend, or even the most obvious.

For instance, Daly Cherry-Evans vs Nicho Hynes puts two Origin halfbacks against each other. It's a mouth watering battle but they probably equal each other out. Other battles across the park are more important for both sides.

Of course, there are 20 battles each weekend that could be singled out, but below are the two I see as potentially shaping contests across Round Six:

Matchup of the weekend: Haumole Olakau'atu vs Teig Wilton

There is a host of delicious contests in Perth this weekend as the Sharks "host" the Sea Eagles.

The aforementioned Cherry-Evans vs Hynes matchup could decide the game, but they're so close, I believe it will be a scratch.

There's a contest out there that I believe is absolutely key to victory, for both sides.

That is Manly's monster second rower Haumole Olakau'atu up against the Sharks hidden weapon Teig Wilton.

On paper, the halves are so close. The fullbacks are both capable of doing anything. The outside backs are both licking their lips.

I think the biggest advantage on the park is in the middle, where the Sharks Addin Fonua-Blake stands head and shoulders above anyone in the Manly engine room.

The one place the Sea Eagles will believe they have the advance this week, and most weeks, is on Olakau'atu's edge.

Teig Wilton has enjoyed a bright start to the season but he, like many others, is not Olakau'atu.

The former Origin wrecking ball will like his chances, but Teig Wilton has faced similar challenges, including Olakau'atu himself, in previous seasons.

Wilton was a hit man for the Jets in defence and you know he's been briefed to put one on the Tongan superstar early.

That Manly right edge is blistering. Although Kayal Iro is out, that Sharks edge is one of very few that can match it.

Both second rowers are important to those edges reaching full flight.

Wilton is key in ensuring Braydon Trindall is not targeted. Olakau'atu the same re his superstar half Cherry-Evans.

Both second-rowers are likely to play 80 minutes. Both will have offloads, both will be expected to make plenty of tackles. The match winning potential for Olakau'atu makes this battle special.

Wilton's potential rep future hinges on battles like this.

If he can one up Olakau'atu, Wilton unlocks the Sharks lethal ledge edge and allows Trindall, Hiroti and Mulitalo to go to work.

The Sharks are best when their edges are flying. Sounds obvious but Cronulla can strike from anywhere.

Mulitalo is in a bit of a try drought, scoring only one this season. If his second rower in Wilton can dominate that edge, he'll end his three game scoreless run.

If Olakau'atu puts Wilton down for the count, Cherry-Evans will likely pick the Sharks apart en route to victory for the Sea Eagles.

With so little between the teams, a lot of eyes will be on this very battle!

Mismatch of the weekend: Angus Crichton vs. Jaiyden Hunt

Tonight, the Roosters are massive outsiders against the Broncos.

Betting agencies have them outside the $5 mark, while you'll have to travel a long way to find someone who is tipping the Roosters with any great confidence.

Finding a way to score points will obviously be absolutely key for the Roosters to have any chance of pulling off the upset.

In Angus Crichton, the Roosters have one of the best attacking second rowers in the game.

His direct opposite tonight at Suncorp Stadium is the Broncos' third-choice right edge back rower, Jaiyden Hunt.

This is not to say that Hunt is untalented or cannot handle the job, but on paper, Angus Crichton has a monster advantage.

Hunt has 20 NRL games to his name, across all positions.

Meanwhile, Angus Crichton has 14 games for NSW. He has the same amount of Kangaroos caps, eight, as Hunt has started NRL games.

There's always every chance that Michael Maguire has this scouted and shifts Jack Gosiewski to that edge, but I'd argue the Roosters would still enjoy an enormous advantage.

Crichton is yet to cross for a try yet in 2025. He scored 11 last season. I dare say he gets off the mark tonight. The Roosters will certainly hope so.

If Hunt can keep Crichton quiet I honestly cannot see a way to victory for the Roosters.

If Crichton gets his man and dominates that edge, it could very well be game on.