Parramatta Eels 16 – Melbourne Storm 12

Parramatta moved to 2-0 after an impressive outing over the reigning premiers on Thursday night.

Eels Winger Maika Sivo scored a double for Parramatta, while Reed Mahoney put in another strong performance for Brad Arthur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Storm fullback Ryan Papenhuyzen impressed with his kicking once again, going two from two on his conversions following tries from Justin Olam and Reimis Smith.

Dally M votes: 3 – Reed Mahoney, 2 – Maika Sivo, 1 – Ryan Papenhuyzen

New Zealand Warriors 16 – Newcastle Knights 20

The Knights remain undefeated in the opening two weeks following their victory over the Warriors at Central Coast Stadium.

Mitch Barnett’s kicking was the difference in the end, booting 3/3 conversions and adding a penalty goal as both sides managed three tries each.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dally M votes: 3 – Bradman Best, 2 – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 1 – Jayden Brailey

Gold Coast Titans 28 – Brisbane Broncos 16

The Titans were able to bounce back from their season opening defeat with an emphatic win over Queensland rivals Brisbane.

Former Broncos star David Fifita managed a double against his old club, with Jarrod Wallace, Erin Clark and Jaimin Jolliffe also getting into the scorers book.

Brisbane showed some positive signs but remain off the chase early into the year.

Dally M votes: 3 – Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 2 – David Fifita, 1 – Ash Taylor

Canterbury Bulldogs 0 – Penrith Panthers 28

The Panthers were able to shoutout a side for the second week in a row on Saturday, putting five tries past the Bulldogs and holding up their end of defence.

Viliame Kikau and recruit Paul Momirovski scored two each for Penrith, while Nathan Cleary and Stephen Crichton split the four goals for the day.

Dally M votes: 3 – Jarome Luai, 2 – Viliame Kikau, 1 – Brian To’o

Manly Sea Eagles 12 – South Sydney Rabbitohs 26

The Rabbitohs snatched their first win of the season with an stellar showing over Manly, with star pairing Adam Reynolds and Latrell Mitchell sharing plenty of the points.

Three first half tries had the Bunnies in a comfortable position for the final 40, with Damien Cook and Alex Johnston able to ice the game and hand the Sea Eagles their second defeat from two games.

Dally M votes: 3 – Latrell Mitchell, 2 – Damien Cook, 1 – Benji Marshall

North Queensland Cowboys 18 – St George Illawarra Dragons 25

Dragons veteran Ben Hunt looked back to his best in the Red V, leading his side to a much needed victory early into the season.

Valentine Holmes looked to keep the Cowboys in the game before the Zac Lomax extended the Dragons’ lead by a further six points with 20 minutes to go.

Dally M votes: 3 – Ben Hunt, 2 – Valentine Holmes, 1 – Daniel Alvaro

Wests Tigers 6 – Sydney Roosters 40

A comfortable victory for the Chooks, with veteran Brett Morris adding another three tries to his 2021 account, while James Tedesco, Sitili Tupouniua and Fletcher Baker also managing downs for the Tri-colours.

A difficult day for Wests, who failed to contain Luke Keary and paid the price.

Dally M votes: 3 – Brett Morris, 2 – James Tedesco, 1 – Daine Laurie

Cronulla Sharks 10 – Canberra Raiders 12

An ugly win for the Green Machine, who were able to prevent a late push from the Sharks to take their record to 2-0.

Sebastian Kris and Hudson Young had the Raiders to a healthy lead at half-time before two tries for Cronulla had them right back into the game.

Kicking inaccuracies kept John Morris‘ side distant from the lead as his side sit 1-1 heading into week three.

Dally M votes: 3 – Joseph Tapine, 2 – Josh Papali’i, 1 – Hudson Young

2021 Leaderboard