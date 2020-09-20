Shaun Johnson and Royce Hunt’s seasons appear over as the pair suffered serious injuries in Cronulla’s 16-point loss to the Roosters last night.

Johnson left the field on a stretcher after suffering a suspected snapped Achilles, while Hunt suffered a suspected ruptured patellar tendon.

The news is no better for luckless Manly fullback Tom Trbojevic, who suffered a shoulder injury in his long-awaited return and will have scans to confirm the extent on the injury against the Titans.

Storm flyer Suliasi Vunivalu tweaked his left hamstring against the Tigers, while Josh Aloiai left the field with a nasty knee injury.

David Fifita’s State of Origin campaign appears over as scans confirmed a syndesmosis injury and will now be assessed on whether he needs surgery.

The injury means Fifita has played his last game for the Broncos as he moves to the Titans next season.