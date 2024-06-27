As we gear up for Round 17, Jahu is here to dive into the team lists and what they mean for NRL Fantasy.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jeral Skelton retains his spot, but with Stephen Crichton in the reserves, his place could be in jeopardy depending on Crichton's post-Origin condition. Jacob Preston is in the reserves; given the short turnaround, he might not return via the bench like his jaw injury. Expect potential shifts with Jaeman Salmon possibly moving to lock and Bailey Hayward to the bench, with Preston starting. Jake Turpin is the 18th man.

Cronulla Sharks

Teig Wilton in the reserves may see Siosifa Talakai benched. The tricky part is determining who will make way - perhaps Tuku Hau Tapuha?

New Zealand Warriors

With Shaun Johnson out for four weeks, Te Maire Martin could be appealing, but a Round 19 bye diminishes his fantasy value. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is named at fullback over 5/8. Kurt Capewell is expected to back up from Origin.

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos' lineup looks rough. Reece Walsh might back up from Origin, but Patrick Carrigan and Payne Haas are unlikely according to coach Kevin Walters, though all three are in the reserves. Jack Gosiewski starting could mean an 80-minute role for Brendan Piakura this week. Corey Jensen is worth watching, having stepped up significantly when Haas was out, despite being overshadowed by Carrigan.

Newcastle Knights

Will Pryce starts with Jack Cogger dropped. Kai Pearce-Paul is named on the bench but might shift to the starting side in place of Tyson Frizzell. We now know that Jayden Brailey is benched, making him more of a sell in fantasy. David Armstrong is lurking in the reserves at no. 22 but is unlikely to play (check the reserves team list). Fletcher Sharpe still starts.

Parramatta Eels

Bryce Cartwright holds his starting spot with Shaun Lane back starting ahead of Kelma Tuilagi's suspension. Joe Ofahengaue starts at lock, but both roles could be temporary with Ryan Matterson on the bench. Matt Arthur debuts on the bench, which could be exciting alongside Brendan Hands, likely sealing Lussick's fate out of the team. A personal favourite, Matt Doorey, is finally back in the side. Mitchell Moses is backing up, but Daejarn Asi is in reserves to fill in otherwise.

Melbourne Storm

Jack Howarth holds his place at centre alongside Grant Anderson, potentially a great cash-down option if Reimis Smith doesn't come in. Bronson Garlick on the bench cuts into Harry Grant's minutes. Sua Fa'alongo in reserves is a blow.

Canberra Raiders

Not much happening here. No obvious changes and no sign of Corey Horsburgh. Tom Starling back at hooker is just okay.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Zac Lomax, Jaydn Su'a, and Ben Hunt are named to back up from Origin. Jack Bird in the reserves could threaten the Feagai's for their spots. Tom Eisenhuth starting at lock and Jack de Belin at prop signals some changes. Raymond Faitala-Mariner starting on the edge with Lucaino Leilua on the bench could be interesting.

The Dolphins

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow is in, and Trai Fuller is out. All Origin stars are named to back up. Wayne Bennett chose Tesi Niu over Fuller. Euan Aitken holds the edge due to Niu coming in on the wing. Josh Kerr is out of the team for Tevita Pangai Junior.

Penrith Panthers

All Origin players are named to return, contrary to Ivan Cleary's statement last year about resting them. They could be pulled at the last second, though. The bench should be good for Scott Sorensen. Jack Cole is in, and Brad Schneider is out to the 18th man. Jarome Luai is halfback again.

North Queensland Cowboys

Todd Payten has named all his Origin players in the reserves as usual, expecting all to back up unless Origin takes a toll. Sam McIntyre is starting at lock, with Thomas Mikaele on the bench; Reuben Cotter could reclaim the jersey. Jordan McLean returns to the side, named at prop but could be shifted to the bench.

Sydney Roosters

All Origin players are backing up. Connor Watson is named to back up starting at lock (set to get dual hooker). Sitili Tupouniua at center is a concern. Brendan Smith holds the hooker spot. Naufahu Whyte shifts back to the bench. Terrell May starts.

Wests Tigers

John Bateman, Charlie Staines, and Justin Olam are back in the reserves. Alex Twal seems to have disappeared. Adam Doueihi remains at centre for now, possibly moving Brent Naden. The bench looks good for Stefano Utoikamanu.

Stay tuned for the late mail and final team lists, as last-minute changes can significantly impact your fantasy team!