Both Sydney Roosters winger Daniel Tupou and New Zealand bench prop Aaron Pene have been hit by Grade 2 careless high tackle charges for incidents in their respective ANZAC Day games against the St George Illawarra Dragons and Melbourne Storm.

Tupou was penalised and reported for a shot on Mikaele Ravalawa during the second half of a shock win for the Dragons.

Having made a break into open field, Ravalawa was caught by Tupou, who made direct, forceful contact to the side of Ravalawa's head, with fans baffled by the decision to not sin bin the Roosters' winger.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo told 2GB Radio after the game that he thought the incident should have been sent to the sin bin, while Dragons coach Anthony Griffin said he couldn't understand the rules, with seemingly no consistency being applied by the officials for the incident.

“You would have got two years in jail at Magic Round last year for that," Griffin said.

“I’m serious. He was dropped back on last play and had 30 metres to decide where to tackle him.

“It was direct contact to the head. I don’t understand the rules.

“He should have at least been in the sin bin.”

Pene, on the other hand, was also allowed to stay on the field for a tackle on Melbourne back Reimis Smith at the end of the first half in their clash.

The Warriors would ultimately go on to lose the match 70 points to 10 after the Storm ran on 54 second half points.

The tackle ended Smith's night, with the Melbourne centre unable to pass a HIA test following the contact made to the head.

The Grade 2 charges for both Pene and Tupou mean they can take a one-match suspension with an early guilty plea, or opt to fight at the NRL judiciary and receive two matches if they lose.

Decisions on fighting at the judiciary will be made by midday on Tuesday, with Tupou likely to be replaced by Kevin Naiqama.

Any other reported incidents from the day's games, including a back slam from Zac Lomax, were let off without a charge.