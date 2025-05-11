The Sydney Roosters have overachieved all expectations this season, but that hasn't stopped them from preparing to build their roster for the 2026 NRL season.

Over the past seven days, the Roosters remained in the headlines despite having the bye, with reports emerging that injured hooker Brandon Smith and English international Dominic Young have likely played their final match at the Bondi-based club.

Attempting to free up space in their salary cap for 2026 to bring in Manly Sea Eagles skipper Daly Cherry-Evans to join James Tedesco, Sam Walker and NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson in the club's spine, another player has likely played his final match for the club.

Extremely unlikely to be granted a contract extension for next year after being axed to the NSW Cup, veteran halfback Chad Townsend has become the latest NRL player to be offered to teams in the Super League competition heading into 2026, per All Out Rugby League.

This comes as several playmakers are off-contract at the end of 2025 in the overseas competition, including former NRL players Tyrone May (Hull Kingston Rovers), Lachlan Lam (Leigh Leopards), and Matt Frawley (Leeds Rhinos).

Before arriving at the Sydney Roosters this season, Townsend was heavily linked with a move to the Super League and even attracted the interest of French side Catalans Dragons, who went on to sign Luke Keary.

In the final stages of his playing career, the 34-year-old would be a great addition to an overseas side, considering the advice and knowledge he would pass on to the more inexperienced players.

A Grand Final winner with the Cronulla Sharks in 2016, Townsend has played 267 first-grade matches to date and had stints with the Roosters, Sharks, New Zealand Warriors and North Queensland Cowboys, whom he was named co-captain for the 2022 and 2023 NRL seasons.