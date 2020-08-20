Sydney Roosters veteran Mitch Aubusson has put off wrist surgery to give himself every chance to end his career on his terms, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

The tricolours had plenty of concerns following Thursday night’s loss, namely when Aubusson left the SCG with his left arm wrapped in his jersey.

Club sources confirmed Aubusson suffered an avulsion fracture, a case where ligaments pull away part of the bone.

The 32-year-old is expected to return in three to four weeks and will likely require assistance from pain killers to manage the finals series.

Aubusson needs just one game to draw level with Anthony Minichiello for the most matches played for the Roosters.

Those closest to Aubusson know his focus isn’t set on the individual accolade and simply wants to do whatever it takes to get back onto the field.

While the club will be down a key ahem, another may be in contention for Friday night’s clash.

Sonny Bill Williams was spotted joining his Roosters teammates at Friday’s recovery session.

Williams has continued to build his strength and aerobic capacity, and is expected to take part in his first-team session on Friday.

Williams remains hopeful to start contact training ahead of his scheduled round-17 return against Canberra.

The 35-year-old looks ready for a return with the Roosters have labelling their star name as “NRL ready”.