The Roosters have announced the re-signings of Jake Friend, Josh Morris and Brett Morris until the end of the 2021 season.

Friend first joined the Chooks as a 15-year-old and has played 263 games with the Bondi club.

The Roosters captain and recent Queensland State of Origin debutant stated his excitement with signing a new contract with the Tricolours.

“I’m very proud to represent the Sydney Roosters. The Club and the people we have at the Roosters mean a lot to me and it’s exciting to know that I’ll continue to play my role here,” said Friend, per roosters.com.au.

Brett Morris joined the Roosters last year, with the winger revealing the club have rejuvenated his career.

“From day one, I’ve loved every minute here at the Roosters. The Club gave me a lifeline and it’s certainly been a very memorable couple of years here, so I’m really happy to re-commit for 2021.”

Morris has played 32 games with the Rooster since joining and has capped 269 senior games for his career.

Twin brother Josh, who made his debut with the Roosters this year, has signed a new one-year deal to remain in Bondi.

“Playing with my brother was a big draw for me, but since arriving at the Roosters, I’m enjoying being part of the Club and I still feel like there’s plenty I can contribute going forward, so I’m extremely pleased to be part of the squad here in 2021.”

Josh brought up his 300th NRL appearance in Round 17 this year.