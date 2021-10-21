The Sydney Roosters are set to bring Kaiviti Silktails outside back Vuate Karawalevu into their squad for the 2022 NRL season.

The Fijian will bring with him one of the best stories in rugby league, having played in the Ron Massey Cup for the Silktails in 2020 and 2021.

The push to have the Pacific Islands included in Australian and New Zealand activities with tin the sport has been gathering momentum over the past handful of years, with the Papua New Guinea Hunters in the Queensland Cup, and a long-term plan for the Silktails to eventually enter the New South Wales Cup.

It comes as the Silktails continue to improve infrastructure for the sport in Fiji.

Karawalevu will spend two weeks in quarantine before linking up with Trent Robinson's Roosters, and while the outside back is unlikely to push for an NRL spot anytime soon, training with the Roosters will enable him to continue developing.

The youngster was a rugby union prodigy, having been selected in Fiji's extended 2019 Rugby World Cup squad before choosing rugby league as his long-term option.

Silktails executive director Stephen Driscoll reportedly had Karawalevu meet with Wes Naiqama (coach) and chairman Petero Civoniceva in convincing him to play the 13-man game, with an eye to playing for the Roosters, who had him as part of their Jersey Flegg Cup side this season, where he scored five tries in 2021.

The Roosters expect him to continue playing in the under-age competition this season.

“He has size, speed and strength,” Driscoll said.

“He’s mature and dedicated. And he’s such a good person to boot. That’s what is going to help him turn from a good player to a great player.”