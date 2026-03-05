Sydney Roosters have copped a brutal blow on the eve of their season opener against the New Zealand Warriors.\n\nStrike centre Robert Toia has withdrawn from the side following a foot injury, which kept him out of the trials during February. \n\nAlthough it doesn't seem too serious, the Roosters medical staff want to take a precautionary approach.\n\nThe Roosters have opted for Junior Pauga to replace him at right centre.\n\nToia was a breakout star last year, being crowned the Rookie of the Year and making his mark in the right centre position for the tri-colours.\n\nIt got him a State of Origin call-up, which came as a shock to many when coach Billy Slater gave him his debut jersey after a handful of games in the top grade.\n\nThe young Tongan centre excelled at the state level, where he defended against Latrell Mitchell and limited his impact during the series.\n\nToia's injury wasn't the news the Roosters wanted to hear heading into Round 1, with the new recruit and NSW Blues hooker Reece Robson also sidelined with an injury to his hand, and expected to return in Round 7.