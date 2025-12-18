The Sydney Roosters and Melbourne Storm have both been hit with breach notices by the NRL over various alleged offences during 2024 and 2025.

The Roosters are accused by the game's governing body of overspending on their development and supplementary playing lists in 2024, while the Storm are accused of not following proper procedure when it came to naming teams in 2026 on at least two occasions.

Both offences are minor and didn't change the course of either season in question, but both clubs will still be penalised for their actions.

It's alleged the Roosters overspent by $38,356 in 2024.

"The NRL Salary Cap Auditor has found that Sydney Roosters spent $38,356 over the 2024 Supplementary List and Training Wage Salary Cap," the NRL wrote.

"While the breach is at the lower end of the scale, it is proposed that the Club will be issued with a fine of $36,070, which reflects the balance of the Club's Supplementary List and Training Wage overspend when applied against an underspend with respect to its Top 30 Salary Cap calculation in 2024.

"It is also proposed that the amount of $36,070 is applied to the Club's future Supplementary List and Training Wage Salary Cap calculation."

The Storm, meanwhile, are accused of not following process regarding a player who was on a training deal.

"A review by the NRL found that the Melbourne Storm had not followed proper process around team selections on at least two separate occasions in 2025, relating to a player who was on a training contract," the NRL wrote.

"It is proposed that the Melbourne Storm be issued with a fine of $25,000, half of which will be suspended for two years."

Ordinarily, the clubs involved would have five days to respond to the NRL's breach notice, however, given the time of year, they will both have an undisclosed period to respond.