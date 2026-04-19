The Roosters have quietly accepted a harsh reality that two of their most celebrated alumni are never coming back, and the bank accounts of rugby union have made sure of that.

The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that the Roosters have stopped their plans of trying to bring Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii back to Bondi.

Suaalii, is currently on a $1.6 million annual salary, on top of partnerships with brands like Range Rover and Louis Vuitton, deals that have transformed the western Sydney kid into a Double Bay resident living a life most can only dream of.

Rugby Australia have extended the red carpet to his family, reportedly covering flights to watch him play.

This is happening while Manu is reportedly earning €1.3 million, which is $2.15 million Australian per season with Racing 92 in France.

The only circumstance that could see Manu eye a return to the NRL is his family.

Mark Nawaqanitawase is heading to the Panasonic Wild Knights after this season with the Roosters on a deal somewhere near the $3 million range, showing how financially lucrative the opportunities have been for these players.

There is also growing belief club legend Daniel Tupou may be preparing to draw the curtain on his NRL career.

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Japanese rugby reportedly has emerged as a option for the club's all-time leading try scorer.

For a club built on continuity and culture, it is a confronting new reality that the Roosters reach, once seemingly limitless, has met its match of foreign competitions.