Sydney Roosters star Mark Nawaqanitawase's next destination has been revealed.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, he will depart the NRL at the end of the 2026 season after agreeing to a lucrative two-year deal with a Division One Japanese rugby union club, reportedly worth more than $1 million per season.

The dual-code international will see out his current contract with the Sydney Roosters before making the move overseas ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup, which will be hosted in Australia.

While strong interest had emerged from French clubs, Japan ultimately proved the most attractive option for Nawaqanitawase, whose value has surged following a breakout NRL season that saw him finish as the competition's leading try-scorer.

Importantly for the Roosters, the club has left the door open for a potential return once his overseas stint concludes, keeping alive the possibility of Nawaqanitawase resuming his NRL career beyond 2028.

The 24-year-old has long expressed an ambition to test himself abroad in rugby union, having previously spent four years in Super Rugby with the NSW Waratahs before switching codes. He has also represented the Wallabies on 11 occasions and remains eligible to play for Italy or Fiji at international level.

Rugby Australia's eligibility rules are unlikely to stand in his way, with high-performance director Peter Horne recently describing the controversial Giteau Law as “kind of redundant”, allowing overseas-based players to be selected under broader criteria.

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has previously praised Nawaqanitawase's aerial ability and athleticism, noting his skill set could add significant value to the national side, particularly in contested kick situations.

Japan continues to grow as a destination for elite global talent, with stars such as Cheslin Kolbe reportedly earning well north of $1.8 million per season in the competition.

For now, Nawaqanitawase's focus remains firmly on the Roosters, with the outside back set to play a key role in the club's premiership push across the 2026 campaign before embarking on the next chapter of his career overseas.