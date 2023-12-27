Sydney Roosters and New Zealand star Joey Manu is reportedly mulling a switch to rugby union at the cessation of his contract with the Chooks.

According to News Corp, the 27-year-old is said to be considering an overseas move to the 15-man game, where he could earn close to $1.5 million per year in Japan.

Manu's contract with the Roosters is set to come to an end at the conclusion of the 2024 season, with NRL rivals, and the Roosters, now facing competition to secure the signature of the 2022 Golden Boot winner.

While the Tricolours are continuing talks with Manu over a new deal, a renewed contract could still allow the versatile star a year away from the club playing rugby union in Japan, with Manu a chance of returning after 12 months in the competing code.

Manu would then return down under and rejoin the Roosters on a multi-year deal, likely from 2026.

The potential Manu coup for rugby union would see the code land the latest blow after the Roosters secured the services of Wallabies flyer Mark Nawaqanitawase from 2025 on a two-year deal.

Rugby union has looked to snare some of the NRL's top talent in recent seasons and were successful in their pursuit of young Roosters star Joseph Suaalii, who will leave for Rugby Australia at the time Manu's current deal expires at the end of next season.

The Roosters will also be tasked with competing with lucrative offers from other NRL clubs keen to sign Manu's services, with News Corp reporting a club like St George Illawarra could put forward a deal close to $1.3 million per season.

A full-time role at fullback could be enough to persuade Manu out of Bondi, with the Roosters gun used at centre, fullback and five-eighth across this year to cover bases for coach Trent Robinson.

Suaalii's departure will open up further opportunities for Manu and offer less competition, however James Tedesco has a stronghold on the No.1 jumper in the blue, white and red.