Sydney Roosters playmaker Luke Keary is tipped to turn down any chance of lining up for Australia at this year's World Cup, instead set to favour an allegiance with Ireland.

Through the origins of his grandparents, Keary is eligible to represent the northern hemisphere nation, a move he had previously hoped to occur at the 2017 World Cup in Australia.

A hip injury hampered Keary's hopes of representing Ireland five years ago, with his dream a chance to be rekindled this year ahead of the October-November tournament.

“I stuck my hand up to play for Ireland in 2017,” Keary told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“It didn’t eventuate, I had a few [injuries] at the back end of the year. We’ll just see how the next few weeks go but I’ve told the [Irish officials] that I need to tell.

“I’ve always had a connection there since I was a kid. Dad’s family is still over there. I haven’t been over there but you just feel proud whenever he talked about it. It makes me feel good thinking about it.

“It’s going to be a great World Cup with so many great players putting their hands up for their nations of birth or their heritage. I think it’s great for our game.”

Ireland will begin their World Cup campaign against Jamaica at Headingley on October 16, with the tier-two nation facing further tests against Lebanon and New Zealand in the group stages.

Keary made his international debut with Australia in 2018 against New Zealand, playing his second and most recent Test against Tonga that same year.