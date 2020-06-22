James Tedesco will need to pass the NRL’s concussion protocols if he is any chance to play in his side’s Round 7 clash with the Dragons.

The Roosters star was knocked out on the weekend after bouning off an unstoppable Maika Sivo on his way to an Eels try and hit his head hard on the ground.

As the Eels celebrated, Tedesco stayed down for several minutes before finally walking off under his own power.

Coach Trent Robinson said after his side’s win there didn’t seem to be any worries over a neck injury to his star player.

Tedesco will likely only have to pass through the 6 stages of the NRL’s concussion protocol if he is to take the field against the Dragons on Friday night.

To pass each stage, Tedesco must be without symptoms at each activity level. If symptoms return at any stage players must revert back to the last symptom-free stage.

With each stage usually encompassing at least 24 hours, Tedesco must avoid any setbacks to be available for selection this week.