As we inch closer to the end of the 2025 NRL season, more and more players are pledging their allegiance to their respective countries for the Pacific Championships.

With many young stars stemming from multiple roots of heritage, the question of who will represent where is often not an easy one to answer.

Sydney Roosters enforcer Naufahu Whyte has squashed any doubts of where his allegiance lies, committing to the New Zealand Kiwis.

The Auckland-born star revealed that while he is eligible to play for other countries, New Zealand was always going to be his first choice.

"I'm half Tongan and half Samoan and hopefully one day I get to represent the red and blue jerseys but New Zealand's my home," Whyte said.

"That's where I was born, it's where I grew up, and my childhood, my family and friends all came from there.

"I want to represent where I came from in the black jersey."

Whyte has enjoyed a breakout year with the Roosters, and while a call on his international allegiance wouldn't have been series-defining 12 months ago, the news of his commitment to the Kiwis is certain to strike fear in opposing packs now.

The 23-year-old prop admitted that last year's debut for the Kiwis instilled a mountain of confidence within him, which is what has prompted such an impressive 2025 campaign with the Roosters.

"This has been my break-out year," Whyte admitted.

"It's definitely my best season so far.

"I put that on myself coming into this year. I had the experience of the Kiwis, which gave me a lot of confidence to do so."

Whyte will don the famous black and white Kiwis jersey in this year's Pacific Championships, facing off against the monstrous packs of Samoa and Tonga in the process.