The NRL have issued $40,000 worth of fines in a breach notice leveled at the Sydney Roosters and their coach Trent Robinson.

The fallout from Friday night's derby clash, won 54-12 by the South Sydney Rabbitohs, has been the topic of the NRL universe for the past 72 hours.

Dominated by the failure to send Latrell Mitchell from the field after a sickening high tackle on Joseph Manu, Trent Robinson's press conference following fulltime slammed the match officials.

Now, the NRL have proposed a $20,000 fine for those comments in the press conference, to go with the activation of a further $10,000 suspended fine if the club is found to have breached NRL rules regarding commentary on match officials at press conferences.

The NRL also said they took into account the previous offence at a press conference in issuing the penalty.

Robinson breached the NRL by accusing the officials of bias against the Roosters.

The other $10,000 of the proposed $40,000 amount will be for the alleged abuse of match officials during the match, including the standby referee on the sidelines.

The breach notice also states that the NRL will also suspended individual offenders from having access to the sideline during the sidelines if there is a repeat of the behaviour.

The NRL have also confirmed the integrity unit are now investigating a separate incident where Roosters' forward Jared Waerea-Hargreaves is alleged to have had an altercation with a Channel 9 cameraman on Friday night as the cameraman was attempting to film Joseph Manu exiting the ground.

Waerea-Hargreaves didn't play in the game due to a minor knee complaint.