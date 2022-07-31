The Sydney Roosters have made a deadline-day move for an unwanted Wests Tigers centre in an attempt to add depth to their roster for the upcoming finals charge.

NewsCorp is reporting the Tri-colours have secured the services of English international Oliver Gildart, who was languishing in NSW Cup with the Tigers feeder side Western Suburbs. Gildart looks set to join the Roosters on a loan deal that will keep him in Bondi until season’s end.

The move is believed to have the added benefit of freeing up salary cap space at the Tigers as they look to offer contract extensions to key personnel.

With the loan of David Nofoaluma to the Melbourne Storm earlier this week, the Tigers could suddenly find themselves with plenty of cap room for Tim Sheens’ first year in charge. Gildart is expected to return to Concord for the 2023 season.

The reported deal comes just weeks after it was revealed Gildart was considering a move back to the UK. After suffering a calf injury and struggling to make his way back to the NRL ranks – and in the midst of the high drama that was engulfing the club – the 2017 Super League Young Player of the Year was said to be targeting a homecoming with the hopes of boosting his selection prospects for this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

The 25-year-old was also a reported target for the Dolphins at the same time due to his good relationship with former England coach Wayne Bennett.

With the deal expected to be announced sometime today, it’s likely Gildart will be available for the Roosters’ all-important game with Brisbane on Thursday night.

Despite his struggles in the NRL so far, Gildart has a wealth of experience, with 65 tries in 145 Super League matches before his arrival in the NRL.