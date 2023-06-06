The Sydney Roosters are set to lose another for next season, with reports that Matthew Lodge is on the lookout for a new club for 2024.

After joining the Roosters on a train and trial deal last off-season, Lodge was locked into the Roosters' Top 30 squad for this season after being released by the Warriors.

This news comes just one day after it was announced that back-rower Fletcher Baker will join the Brisbane Broncos at the end of the season.

Signed on a one-year deal when he first joined the club, Lodge is set to make his way out of Bondi, according to Fox Sports journalist Cody Kaye.

Kaye has reported that the re-signing of veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves will mean the club is unlikely to keep him.

While this is likely to do with next year's salary cap, there has been no word on why he won't be staying with the club. Kaye also stated that Roosters coach Trent Robinson has apologised to Lodge regarding the situation.

After reports about his dismissal hit the headlines, Matthew Lodge spoke to The Daily Telegraph regarding his situation.

“I'm not too sure, I don't think (i'll be staying). I'll probably be heading on at this point,” Lodge said via the Telegraph.

“Jared has decided to play on. He deserves that. He has been a warrior for a long time. I knew that when I came here."

"So I'm happy to play my role here whether it's until the end of the year or longer. I've enjoyed my time, and am still enjoying my time here so it's good.

“I'm sweet, there'll be options. I'm not retiring."

With Lodge on the lookout for a new club, he has been linked to the Manly Sea Eagles, where he and coach Anthony Seibold share the same agent in Isaac Moses.