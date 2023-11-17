The Sydney Roosters will reportedly lock down the futures of both Brandon Smith and Luke Keary in a major contract coup.

The Roosters have one of the skinniest confirmed rosters for 2025 at this stage, with only 11 players on contract with the club beyond the end of the coming season.

It means Trent Robinson and his recruitment staff have plenty of wiggle room to change things up at Bondi as they see fit after a 2023 campaign which saw a finals appearance, but nonetheless an overall feeling that they were well short of expectations.

However, the next two pieces of the puzzle have reportedly been locked into place for the tri-colours, with News Corp reporting that both Brandon Smith and Luke Keary have agreed to remain with the club.

Smith had a player option in his contract for 2025 that it's believed he will activate in the coming weeks, while Keary is set to extend his time with the Roosters into 2025.

Keary has, at times, struggled to stay on the field in recent times through concussion and injury, but an extension into 2025 means he will likely see out his career with the Roosters.

It also means that the continued emergence of Sandon Smith could be put on the shelf, with Keary to likely continue controlling the number six jumper, while Sam Walker wears the number seven.

Smith will continue to play the dummy half role for the Roosters, who have lost both Drew Hutchison and Jake Turpin - who served as his back-up during 2023 - to the Canterbury Bulldogs in 2024.

It means Smith will continue to be the club's go to dummy half despite a mixed first season at Bondi following his switch from the Melbourne Storm.

The Roosters are yet to make either piece of news official, however, Smith's agent Stan Martin has confirmed to the publication that Smith is likely to take up his option. It has also been revealed he still has six months to make his decision.