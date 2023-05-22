The struggling Sydney Roosters will be getting some recruits back on deck in the coming weeks as they hope to turn around the clubs season.

While Brandon Smith fractured his thumb in the Roosters Indigenous round loss to the Dragons, and will be out for an expected seven weeks, the news does get better for Roosters fans.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Joseph Manu, Daniel Tupou and Sam Walker are all progressing toward a Round 14 return, when the tricolours will take on the Bulldogs in Gosford.

The side will get a massive boost with the return of troops all across the park, and possibly even the return of Sam Walker should coach Trent Robinson go back on his decision to dump the young halfback earlier in the year.

The Roosters will have a bye in Round 13, giving the side a chance to reset as they aim to bring their injury list back onto the teamsheet.

In the meantime, Smith's thumb fracture will open the door for Jake Turpin to find his way back into the first grade side for approximately the next seven weeks.