Sydney Roosters rookie playmaker Sandon Smith has pleaded guilty after previously being charged by police with negligent driving causing grievous bodily harm.

Per NCA Newswire, Smith pleaded guilty on Friday for his involvement in a car accident that left a man with serious injuries as he needed his toe amputated following the incident.

Although he was not present in court yesterday, his solicitor, David Newham, entered a guilty plea on his behalf, and Smith will receive his sentence on December 13.

The incident occurred on March 13 of this year at Bondi Junction. The rookie five-eighth was "edging out of his driveway" when another car hit him and "pushed him into a male pedestrian".

It has since been reported that both Smith and the other driver returned negative results when given roadside breath tests by police.