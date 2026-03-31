The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the timeline of Victor Radley's in-house suspension, with the cult hero backrower being available for selection in Round 6.

The club was quick to sanction an in-house penalty of Radley, finding himself in the middle of a police investigation involving a scandal with illicit substances with former teammate Brandon Smith in September last year.

He was not charged by police, however, the club decided to hand down a punishment.

The tri-colours hit Radley with a 10 week suspension, although have confirmed that it is reduced to five matches with the inclusion of the Ashes series and preseason fixtures.

The Roosters director of football Mitchell Aubusson and head coach Trent Robinson deemed Radley had served his punishment that had been handed down to him, with the club board agreeing he can be selected to play from next week onward.

Radley was hit by the heaviest sanction on a player ever in the clubs long history, but has since been altered.

He is expected to re-claim his position on the right second row, with Siua Wong reverting back to the interchange bench.

If he is deemed match fit, Radley's first match of the season will be a part of a Perth double header against the Sharks.