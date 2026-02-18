Reece Robson's debut for the Roosters has been set back at least two months with the representative hooker breaking his hand earlier in the week.

The Roosters announced the star signing late last year, confirming the ex-Cowboy would be joining the club on a lucrative four-year deal.

The 27-year-old had been poised to make his club debut in this weekend's trial against the Parramatta Eels, with both sides naming their preferred spines for the final pre-season hitout.

However, the injury has forced coach Trent Robinson into a late reshuffle.

While the setback is significant, the Roosters remain well covered at dummy-half.

Utility Connor Watson looms as the most likely replacement, while highly rated youngster Benaiah Ioelu is also in the mix to step into the role.

Robson is not expected to return until mid-April, raising early questions about his availability for State of Origin selection in late May should his recovery encounter any delays.