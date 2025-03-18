The NRL judiciary has handed down its latest sanctions, with three players receiving two-match suspensions and seven others fined for various offences.

Roosters forward Salesi Foketi was the only player to challenge his charge at the judiciary but was unsuccessful, while Newcastle's Kai Pearce-Paul and South Sydney's Lachlan Hubner accepted early pleas to avoid lengthier bans.

Foketi was suspended for a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle on Scott Sorensen in the 73rd minute of the Roosters' match.

Despite pleading guilty, he contested the grading at the judiciary but failed to have it downgraded. As a result, he will miss the Roosters' upcoming clashes against the Warriors and Titans.

Pearce-Paul was also sidelined for two matches after accepting an early plea to a Grade 2 Shoulder Charge.

The Knights forward was cited for an incident in the 68th minute of Thursday night's game, with the bunker flagging the offence.

His suspension will rule him out against the Titans and Bulldogs, though he will have an extra week to recover with Newcastle's Round 4 bye, making him available to return in Round 6 against the Tigers.

Rabbitohs forward Hubner also took the early plea for a Grade 2 Crusher Tackle on Clint Gutherson, earning a two-game ban.

The young forward will sit out South Sydney's fixtures against Cronulla and Penrith. Had he fought the charge and lost, he would have faced a three-match suspension.

While Foketi, Pearce-Paul, and Hubner will serve bans, several other players escaped with fines. Broncos duo Kobe Hetherington and Cory Paix were among the penalised players but avoided suspensions.

Hetherington was hit with a $3,000 fine for a Grade 1 Crusher Tackle, while Paix received a $1,000 fine for a Grade 1 Dangerous Throw.

Other players fined: