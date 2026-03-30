The Sydney Roosters have provided an update on the fitness of Billy Smith and Egan Butcher after their injuries suffered during the teams 33 - 16 win over Manly on Thursday night.\n\n“Billy Smith did not return to the field in the second half of the match. Preliminary scans have cleared serious knee ligament injury.\n\n“Billy will undergo further testing early this week and his rehabilitation program will be decided post this.\n\n“Egan Butcher was taken from the field in the third minute of the match after sustaining a head knock injury.\n\n“It was deemed a Category 1, therefore he will commence standard concussion rehabilitation protocol.\n\n“Spencer Leniu's rehabilitation for a moderate hamstring strain is progressing well, he is expected to return in the coming weeks.”\n\nSmith is expected to miss at least the next two games as he continues his recovery, opening the door for Fetalaiga Pauga to once again fill the void in the centres.\n\nPauga previously stepped in during Round 3 when Smith was unavailable following an e-bike accident, and is the likely option to replace him again.\n\nMeanwhile, Butcher will be sidelined for the mandatory 11-day stand down period after his Category 1 head injury assessment.\n\nWith the Roosters set to enjoy a Round 5 bye before facing the Sharks on April 11, the timeline works in Butcher's favour, with the forward expected to be available again in Round 6 once his concussion protocol is complete.\n\nLeniu is looking hopeful for a Round 6 return.