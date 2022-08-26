Daniel Tupou's troublesome groin injury has flared up again, and could leave him in doubt to return in time for the start of the Sydney Roosters' finals campaign.

During what was a firey encounter in Melbourne on Friday evening, with a first half which saw Jared Waerea-Hargreaves placed in the sin bin and the teams come together on multiple occasions, it was Tupou's injury which will cause the most concern for coach Trent Robinson.

Tupou was taken from the field during the first half with a groin injury.

Daniel Tupou won’t return due to a groin injury, has a history of multiple groin strains over the past 5 years. Looked fairly hampered by it, would have to be a minor strain to have any chance of avoiding a multi-week absence pic.twitter.com/hzLXPSdT7v — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) August 26, 2022

The club had not given any indication on the length of time he could potentially miss, other than to say he would be ruled out of the remainder of the game against the Storm at the time of publication.

It's likely that Tupou will need scans to ascertain the scale of the damage to the groin for the New South Wales State of Origin winger.

The injury forced Joseph Manu onto the wing for the Roosters, although it's likely that Kevin Naiqama would come into the side for next week's crunch clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the new Sydney Football Stadium if Tupou can't pass fit in time for the match.

The Roosters led the clash over the Storm 18 points to 4 at halftime.