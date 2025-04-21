The Sydney Roosters have confirmed young forward Taylor Losalu has re-signed with the club through to the end of 2027.

Originally off-contract at the end of 2025, Losalu has been able to negotiate with rival outfits since November 1, but has now penned a two-year contract to remain part of Trent Robinson's Top 30 for an extra 24 months.

Losalu is part of the Roosters' pathways system, having played through the Jersey Flegg competition in 2023 before jumping into senior rugby league at NSW Cup level in 2024.

He became the club's NSW Cup player of the year last year, and made his debut this year, already playing three matches.

Daniel Anderson, the club's head of recruitment, said he is an example to any aspiring player.

"Taylor has taken the longer route to the NRL. He's combined working with training and playing, and his success is an example to any aspiring player that determination, perseverance and a great work ethic can be rewarded with a professional contract," Anderson said in a club statement confirming the news.

Despite limited minutes, he has had impact for an undermanned Roosters team at NRL level, and even was in the starting team for a Round 2 clash against the Penrith Panthers.

His three games at NSW Cup level this year have highlighted his enormous potential though, with Losalu running for 115 metres per game and tackling at almost 95 per cent at that level while also adding a pair of tackle busts.