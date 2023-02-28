The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the long-term re-signings of both Victor Radley and Egan Butcher.

Radley will come as one of the more crucial signatures in the Roosters squad, signing a four-year extension that keeps him at Bondi until the end of 2027.

Butcher, on the other hand, has been rising quickly through the ranks at the Roosters, and has now made 27 NRL appearances since his 2021 debut. He will start in the second-row alongside brother Nat in Round 1 this week against the Dolphins with both Sitili Tupouniua and Angus Crichton unavailable.

Electing to represent England at last year's Rugby League World Cup, Radley sits just behind both Isaah Yeo and Cameron Murray as the best locks in the game.

His now non-ability to play State of Origin adds yet more value to his signature from a club point of view, with the hard-working forward a consistent force who can play big minutes, and has played 97 NRL games since his debut in 2017.

“I can't imagine myself playing anywhere else, so I'm happy to have my long-term future sorted here at the Roosters,” Radley said in a statement.

Butcher has been noted for his hard-running and fast footwork, and is quickly following in brother Nat's footsteps, declaring his best football is still ahead of him.

“The Roosters mean a lot to me and I'm stoked that I'll continue to be part of the team we have here,” Butcher said.

“I know that my best footy is still ahead of me and I'm keen to keep working with Robbo, the coaches and senior players we have here to keep improving every day."

Head coach Trent Robinson said both players love the tough stuff.

“Victor and Egan are hard workers who love the tough stuff. They're also good men who play an important role within our squad so it's great to have them locked in to the Club's long-term plans” Robinson said.

While Radley's spot in the 13 jumper is secure, Egan Butcher is tipped to find himself back on the bench once Tupouniua and Crichton return, although should hold a spot in the Roosters' best 17.

The Roosters open their season against the Dolphins at 4:05pm (AEDT) on Sunday in Brisbane.