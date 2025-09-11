The Manly Sea Eagles haven't been as active in the transfer market as many fans would have hoped, but with nine players set to depart the club, it seems they're keen to get some new troops through the doors.

While the club's spine is fairly set with Tom Trbojevic, Luke Brooks, and incoming Canberra Raiders recruit Jamal Fogarty, all in the mix, it seems the club is set to welcome an option at hooker for 2026.

Sydney Roosters utility Zach Dockar-Clay is expected to join the Sea Eagles from 2026, per News Corp.

The 30-year-old is set to ink a two-year deal with the Northern Beaches-based club and will fill a much-needed utility gap in the club's ranks.

While he isn't expected to be a lock-in starter in the No. 9 jumper, Dockar-Clay's experience and versatility will be a welcome addition to the club's starting 17.

The Sea Eagles have struggled with speed through the middle in recent years, and with Dockar-Clay sitting below 90kg and standing at 171cm, his smaller stature will complement the side's burly pack well.

The official announcement around his signing is expected within the coming days.