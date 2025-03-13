The Sydney Roosters have reportedly expressed an interest in recruiting the services of a QLD Maroons forward as they attempt to replenish their forward stocks.

Losing Brandon Smith, De La Salle Va'a, Egan Butcher, Nat Butcher and Xavier Va'a for an indefinite period of time and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Sitili Tupouniua and Terrell May in the off-season, the Roosters have been on the lookout for a new forward for some time.

The call for a new forward signing also comes after they were demolished by the Brisbane Broncos during their season-opener in the middle of the park and looked lacklustre on both ends of the field.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Roosters have expressed a keen interest in St George Illawarra Dragons front-rower Francis Molo who is destined to depart his club in the coming weeks.

This comes after they were linked with retired veteran Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, but it looks like he will see out his contract with Hull Kingston Rovers in the Super League and won't return to the NRL.

Extending his contract with the Dragons last season, Molo's future has been clouded and at a crossroads since he requested a release from the remainder of his deal with the club and has not reported to training.

On sick leave since February, his departure from the club is all but confirmed with a decision set to be made in the coming days.

It is understood that he simply wants to leave the club and does not desire a payout despite being contracted with them until at least the end of the 2026 season.

“We've been ready to move on for weeks now. The club seem to want to hold onto him or let this drag out for whatever reason,” his manager Matt Rushton told News Corp.

“We've tried to find a resolution but there has been no change.”

Since arriving from the North Queensland Cowboys, the two-time QLD Maroons representative has appeared in 62 matches for the Dragons but has been far from his best.

This adds to his previous 76 games at the Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos and has also represented the Cook Islands and Samoa in the international arena.