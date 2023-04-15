Nat Butcher and Brandon Smith have both been charged after committing offences during a loss to the Cronulla Sharks in the Shire on Friday evening.

The loss for the Roosters, which reduces their record to three and three to go with a bye ahead of ANZAC Day, came with bad news on Saturday morning as Nat Butcher looks set to spend at least a week on the sideline.

The second rower was sin binned early in the contest for a hip drop tackle on Cronulla Sharks' second-rower Briton Nikora.

The Cronulla star was able to play out the game after seeking out immediate treatment following the injury, but Butcher has been slapped with a Grade 2 dangerous contact charge by the NRL's match review committee.

It being Butcher's first offence on his rolling 12-month judiciary record means he escapes with just a week on the sideline if he accepts an early guilty plea, or two weeks if he heads to the judiciary and loses the challenge.

Brandon Smith, on the other hand, was sin binned late in the contest for a high shot on Cronulla forward Cameron McInnes.

Despite it being the third offence on his rolling record, the Roosters' dummy half was only hit with a Grade 1 offence which means he can pay a fine of $3000 if he accepts the early guilty plea. Should he head to the judiciary and lose the charge, he will spend a fortnight on the sidelines.

The Roosters, who lost the penalty count 14-4 during the 22 points to 12 loss, were left seething after a late try to Lindsay Collins was disallowed by the NRL bunker.

Coach Trent Robinson was less than impressed with the decision, and also seemed to indicate his side had copped the rough end of the officiating stick during the game.

"I don't feel like [we were that ill-diciplined]," Robinson said during the post-game press conference.

"There were a couple of sin bins there. I feel like at 12-all we were right in the battle."

Both Butcher and Smith will have until midday (AEST) on Sunday to confirm whether they will accept the early guilty pleas or head to the judiciary and fight the charges, with any potential hearings to be heard at NRL HQ on Tuesday evening.