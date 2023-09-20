The Sydney Roosters have confirmed five new departures at their end of season awards night, with four players still having their futures in the balance.

It means that, in total, the Roosters will have lost nine players from their 2023 squad heading into 2024.

While Fletcher Baker (Brisbane Broncos), Jaxson Paulo (Manly Sea Eagles), Vuate Karawalevu (mid-season, rugby union Matthew Lodge (mid-season, Manly Sea Eagles) and Tuku Hau Tapuha (mid-season, Cronulla Sharks) had already been confirmed as leaving the club, coach Trent Robinson confirmed Ben Thomas, Thomas Deakin, Nathan Brown, Jake Turpin and Drew Hutchison would all leave the club.

It was confirmed that Deakin will join the Huddersfield Giants in the English Super League, however, clubs for the remaining quartet are yet to be confirmed.

Hutchison is the only one rumoured to have found a new home at this stage, with the utility, who has spent five years at Bondi, heavily linked to the Canterbury Bulldogs, who are expected to make a series of signings in the coming weeks.

"I want to thank some players that are leaving," Robinson said during his speech at the club's awards night on Wednesday.

"It's always really hard at this time of year because there are players that we aren't sure whether they are going to be here or not because that's the negotiation in our sport.

"Some players that won't be here and have signed with other clubs. Tom Deakin is heading off to Huddersfield, going back to where he was born, so really looking forward to his continued development.

"Nathan Brown. I really want to say thankyou for coming over. It has been tough for Browny coming across from Parramatta but he is a good man and he has shown that this year.

"Turps. Tough man. He has played to the way we all thought he could. He is a great defensive player, a touch hooker and he did that everytime he played.

"I want to finish with two guys that have played a lot in the NRL. Hutcho, he has been a character. He came on an eight-week trial and stayed for five years, and played many different positions for us. He has made our group better. And Fletch, he is off to Brissy as well. He has a game this week for Norths, but Fletch came down from Musswelbrook, played 20s as a back-rower, scored many tries and worked hard over the years to develop into the player he is. A really tough one to lose."

It was also confirmed later in the evening that Ben Thomas would be making an exit.

The Roosters, who have confirmed they will welcome Spencer Leniu, Lewis Murphy and Dominic Young to the club in 2024, still have three players off-contract.

Billy Smith is the most likely of the quartet to be announced as an official re-signing. He said earlier in the year that he had already worked through a new deal, but there has been no announcement from the club.

Corey Allan and Connor Watson are the other duo who remain off-contract.

Allan has recently been linked with a departure from the tri-colours despite serving as a handy back up option in the outside backs during 2023, while Connor Watson, who hasn't played a game all season, reportedly has a number of clubs showing interest.