The Sydney Roosters have confirmed five players will leave the club at the end of the 2021 season.

All five were already known, with Brett Morris, Josh Morris, Boyd Cordner and Jake Friend all going into retirement, while Isaac Liu will join the Gold Coast Titans on a new contract.

The retirements and moves will cost Trent Robinson's side over 700 games of experience in 2022, although Cordner, Friend and Brett Morris didn't play all that much this season.

It's what wasn't announced by the Roosters which is more intriguing though.

Both Matt Ikuvalu and Dale Copley are still off-contract heading into the 2022 season, with the pair of outside backs the only two players yet to have their futures addressed by the Bondi club.

Copley only joined the Roosters mid-season and played just a handful of games after his move from the Brisbane Broncos to fix an injury crisis in the outside backs for the Roosters.

DALE COPLEY

Fullback Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.4

Tries 0.1

Try Assists 1.3

Tackle Breaks

The 30-year-old was originally off-contract at the Broncos at the end of the year, and while the short-term move game him time to impress, he hasn't done enough to demand a new contract and will be hoping a club pick him up, or that potentially the Roosters extend him.

Ikuvalu, on the other hand, has been an almost permanent fixture of Robinson's side over the second half of the season, apart from when he missed a number of weeks with an ankle injury.

MATT IKUVALU

Wing Roosters 2021 SEASON AVG 0.8

Tries 133.2

All Run Metres 4.6

Tackles Made

The prolific try-scorer and strong ball-runner is a surprise to have not been locked up for 2022 yet, and given he wasn't in today's club announcement, it could be reasonably assumed the tri-colours are working on an extension for the winger.