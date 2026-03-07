Following their Round One defeat, several Sydney Roosters players have reportedly received death threats online, sparking concern across the rugby league community.

The club addressed the situation directly on their official Instagram account, commenting on their post about the final score.

“While we appreciate the love and the passion that comes with sport, we will not tolerate death threats towards our players. Rugby League is a game that we all love, and at the end of the day, don't let it ruin your day. Peace and Love.”

In the post-match press conference, coach Trent Robinson sought to reassure fans about the Round One result.

“Yeah, that's footy. That's Round One," he responded when asked if he was shell-shocked by the loss.

Robinson also addressed criticism surrounding the halves pairing of Daly Cherry-Evans and Sam Walker.

“I didn't see the combination as the issue," he said. "It will improve, that's for sure, but we are looking in the wrong spot."

The Roosters' statement and Robinson's post-match comments emphasised that while fan engagement is a key part of the sport, threats or abusive behaviour towards players are unacceptable.