The Sydney Roosters have locked in two signings for 2022, with Renouf Atoni to join the club, and Naufahu Whyte being granted a contract extension by the club.

Atoni joins the club on a two-year deal, while Whyte's contract will also see him stay at Bondi until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Atoni was one of 12 Bulldogs to leave the club at the end of the 2022 season, and one of ten who was let go without a new deal. A hard-hitting forward, he made 14 appearances this season, with a majority coming from the bench.

A strong 60-minute effort against the St George Illawarra Dragons in Round 9 as he scored a try and made three tackle busts proved what he is capable of though.

RENOUF ATONI

Centre Bulldogs 2021 SEASON AVG 0.1

Tries 0.1

Line Breaks 84.5

All Run Metres

In total, he has now made 43 NRL appearances since a 2018 debut, and coach Trent Robinson said his power will add plenty to the squad.

“Renouf is a powerful ball-runner with great skills and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the Roosters when our pre-season gets underway in a few months,” Robinson said.

Whyte, on the other hand, is one of a brigade of young forwards at the Roosters. The 19-year-old made his debut at the back end of this season and has some immediate impressive signs.

Despite only making three appearances, he is likely to continue growing and playing more first grade as time passes. Robinson was glowing in his assessment of Whyte.

“It’s been exciting to watch the younger players in our squad come through, and Fahu is a hard worker who has bought into what it means to be a Rooster. I’m looking forward to watching him continue to grow as a player and a person in the seasons ahead,” Robinson said.