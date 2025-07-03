With the 2025 NRLW season beginning this season, Zero Tackle has made a list of the best 15 young players yet to make their debut in the NRLW competition.

Ashlee Matapo (New Zealand Warriors NRLW)

At only 18 years old, Matapo has a bright future ahead of her in the NRLW and will look to make a name for herself at the Warriors after transitioning from the rugby union code.

Also having a rugby league background, she will look to learn from the more experienced players in the squad but bring determination, grit and aggressiveness in the forward pack.

COMPARISON: Shannon Mato

Faythe Manera (Wests Tigers NRLW)

Making the switch to the NRLW this season, Manera is a former regular for the Queensland Reds and Australia A in Rugby Sevens where she even represented Australia on multiple occasions.

Set to be used as a playmaker, she could be the missing ingredient for the Tigers this season but can also be used as a utility and possesses all the skills needed to play in attack and defence.

COMPARISON: Georgia Hannaway

Fleur Ginn (Parramatta Eels NRLW)

A talented athlete who has a background in both rugby league and Rugby Sevens, Ginn is only 18 but will bring a wealth of experience and skill to the Eels outfit, having achieved several prestigious honours throughout her career.

A three-time Queensland Schoolgirls representative, the outside back also represented Australia A in Rugby Sevens and won a Gold Medal at the Youth Commonwealth Games in 2023.

COMPARISON: Isabelle Kelly

Indie Bostock (St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW)

The younger sister of Jack Bostock, Indie has been on the Dragons' development list for the past two seasons, during which she has further enhanced her development and is now poised to make her long-awaited debut.

A two-time U19s NSW Blues and Australian Schoolgirls representative, Bostock is extremely dangerous on the edge of the field with her speed, footwork and wicked step.

COMPARISON: Tamika Upton

Jadiyka Taufa (Cronulla Sharks NRLW)

An elite ball-runner, Taufa spent last year in the Tarsha Gale Cup competition before being promoted to the NSW Women's Premiership, where she was one of the stars of the competition for the Sharks.

Set to have a long future in the NRLW, she is a damaging line-runner and manages to make metres with ease with her quick footwork near the opposition defensive line.

COMPARISON: Kezie Apps

Jules Kirkpatrick (Newcastle Knights NRLW)

Another U19s NSW Blues representative, Kirkpatrick is a rising star who is on the comeback trail of an ACL injury she sustained in last year's pre-season trial match against the Broncos.

A hard-running forward, she is quite quick for her size and has been in the Knights' pathways system for many years and has successfully progressed through the club's ranks.

COMPARISON: Hannah Southwell

Kerri Johnson (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

A cross-code convert, Johnson arrives on the NRLW scene after spending time with the Melbourne Rebels and Auckland Blues in the 15-player code. Extremely talented, she can rack up tries with ease whilst playing on the wing.

Having made the transition to a new sport, she has only ever played rugby league once before, but that won't stop her from barging past opposing defenders on the edge of the field and racking up running metres.

COMPARISON: Jaime Chapman

Latisha Smythe (Canterbury Bulldogs NRLW)

One of the many exciting young forwards coming through the Bulldogs system, Smythe is coming off representing the Fijian national team at the back end of last year and is equally productive on both ends of the field.

A Greenacre Tigers junior, Smyth is the first female player to progress from the Canterbury-Bankstown District Junior Rugby League through to the NRLW and was a co-captain of the club's Women's Premiership side.

COMPARISON: Keilee Joseph

Leah Ollerton (Newcastle Knights NRLW)

A crafty dummy-half, Ollerton joined the Knights development list last season after representing the U19s Blues and was able to learn off several experienced players as she looks to make her debut this season.

Compared to Emma Manzelmann, she is quick on her feet near the ruck and is seen in nearly every tackle in the middle of the field when it comes to defence, showing her usefulness in both attack and defence.

COMPARISON: Emma Manzelmann

Lili Boyle (Canberra Raiders NRLW)

Hailing from the Northern Beaches, Boyle spent last year with the Manly Sea Eagles in the NSW Women's Premiership before getting picked up by the Raiders on their development list.

The Sea Eagles Player of the Year in 2024, she was named in the NSW City U19s team and is a powerful lock who often leads the tackle count and runs well over 100 metres per match.

COMPARISON: Shaylee Bent

Ryvrr-Lee Alo (Parramatta Eels NRLW)

The reigning Player of the Year in the Tarsha Gale Cup tournament, Alo has been a standout over the past few seasons, earning numerous honours such as captaining the Under-19s side and representing the U19S NSW Blues on two occasions.

A hard-hitting lock, she is set to be a handful for opposition defences and was recently handed a contract upgraded by the Eels to keep her there until 2027, making her one of the cornerstones of the team.

COMPARISON: Sarah Togatuki

Embed from Getty Images

Shalom Sauaso (Brisbane Broncos NRLW)

Classified as arguably the best young female player in the country, Sausao joins the Broncos are being hunted by the 15-player code and Rugby Sevens in which she made her debut for the Queensland Reds at the age of 16.

A special talent who already earned an Australian Wallaroos jersey, she is not only highly intelligent with the ball in her hands but has that tough and physical presence and isn't afraid to defend.

COMPARISON: Jesse Southwell

Sienna Yeo (Newcastle Knights NRLW)

A talented and skilful forward, Yeo is only 20 but has shown she has all the attributes of someone who has seemingly played several matches in the NRLW. An U19s NSW representative, she is part of the next breed coming through the Knights system.

Previously with the Illawarra Steelers who she helped win the NSW Women's Premiership Grand Final, Yeo will remain at the Knights through to the end of the 2026 season.

COMPARISON: Olivia Kernick

Trinity Tauaneai (St George Illawarra Dragons NRLW)

A member of the Australian Schoolgirls squad, Tauaneai plays as a lock but could very easily slot into a number of positions in the back-line, forward or even halves.

Captaining the Illawarra Steelers to the Preliminary Final in the Tarsha Gale Cup, she grew up in New Zealand and has a tremendous work ethic and is silky with the ball in her hands as a ball-playing lock.

COMPARISON: Kennedy Cherrington

Tyra Ekeptai (Sydney Roosters NRLW)

A Central Coast product, Ekepati has made waves in the junior representative levels and will look to transition that success to the NRLW where she has been able to learn from Jillaroos duo Isabelle Kelly and Jessica Sergis.

Incredibly quick in open space, she is explosive in attack and has that X-factor trait that can change the game in an instant.

COMPARISON: Jessica Sergis