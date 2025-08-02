The NRL and Australian Rugby League Commission have changed the rules for the Dally M rookie of the year award.

While the previous rules stated that any player who commenced the season with less than five NRL games to their name could be considered to the award, it has now been shifted to include other sports and competitions.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting it was ticked off at a meeting this week, with the rule now to read as follows:

“Once a player plays five (5) professional matches in any sporting code, league or competition as determined by the NRL (which will include without limitation the NRL Premiership, English Super League, Rugby Union or Rugby Sevens), he becomes ineligible for the Rookie of the Year in any subsequent seasons.”

That will make the previous favourite, Sydney Roosters winger Mark Nawaqanitawase, ineligible.

The former rugby union and rugby sevens star joined the Roosters after representing Australia at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

He has been one of the best for the Roosters, amazing fans with his skillset and scoring some fantastic tries on the edge.

While he continues to learn defensive elements of the game, and improve under the high ball, his attack has been one of the bright spots of the season.

But now he won't be able to take out the rookie award, with a host of other players back in contention.

Isaiah Iongi may be the most likely, with the Parramatta fullback having a superb campaign before suffering an injury recently.

If Iongi's injury was in the middle of the season, and ruled him out for four to six weeks, it's almost certain they wouldn't be factored in quite as heavily as they will at the end of the season, with recency bias likely to play a role.

The Penrith junior who joined Parramatta to replace Clint Gutherson has scored 5 tries in 17 games, but more impressively, has averaged 171 metres per game.

Canberra winger Savelio Tamalae may have been the pre-season favourite, but his long-term injury is likely to rule him out of contention.

The former Dragon, who played a single game last year with his old club, stormed into Ricky Stuart's side this year ahead of Round 1 and only lost his spot with injury.

The missed games may bring Iongi back to the pack of chasers and leave the Canberra gun out of the race altogether, which will leave the chasing pack of contenders to be led by Warriors youngster Leka Halasima. He has become a nearly permanent part of Andrew Webster's top four side.

In 19 games (he played four in 2024), Halasima has averaged nearly 100 metres per game, but has impressed with his defence, tackling at almost 94 per cent, and also crossing for ten tries.

The youngster could well be the favourite for the award now, with the likes of Nawaqanitawase's teammate Robert Toia and Canberra Raiders hooker Owen Pattie also potentially in the mix.

Others like Jed Stuart and Ryan Gray have both made impacts since debuting this year as well, but likely haven't played enough games to be considered, while injury is set to stop Dylan Egan at the St George Illawarra Dragons from making a serious run at the award.

His forward pack teammate Hamish Stewart could yet be considered though on the back of an impressive 16 games so far this year.