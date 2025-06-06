One of the favourites to claim the 2025 Dally M Rookie of the Year award, Savelio Tamale has reportedly entered talks over a new contract after an outstanding start to the season.

Arriving at the nation's capital at the start of the season, Tamale has been one of the Raiders' best players in 2025 and has been key to seeing them rise to second place on the NRL ladder.

Playing every match on the wing for Canberra this season, the 20-year-old has scored six tries, made 76 tackle busts and 15 line-breaks and is averaging 165 running metres per match.

Formerly with the St George Illawarra Dragons, Tamale is contracted until the end of 2026 at the Raiders, but the club have now opened talks with him to extend his tenure until the end of the 2028 NRL season, per News Corp.

This comes as he is set to hit the open market on November 1 and is likely to gain the interest of several teams, including the Perth Bears, who will enter the competition from 2027 onwards.

Canberra Raiders Squad for 2027

Jayden Brailey, Corey Horsburgh, Sebastian Kris, Myles Martin, Noah Martin, Trey Mooney, Matty Nicholson, Owen Pattie, Vena Patuki-Case, Ethan Sanders, Xavier Savage, Tom Starling, Chevy Stewart (MO), Ethan Strange, Joseph Tapine, Matthew Timoko (MO), Kaeo Weekes, Hudson Young