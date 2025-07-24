Rodwell v Woods: They've dominated juniors. Now it's men's footy. Belmore awaits.

There will be several blockbuster matches this weekend, but none will be bigger than an 80-minute game of football at Belmore on a Sunday afternoon.

While several NRL teams will be on show this week as they push towards the NRL Finals series, the 2025 Under-19s NSW Blues halves pairing of Toby Rodwell and Mitchell Woods will come face-to-face at Belmore Sports Ground.

Considered the future of arguably the two most famous and biggest clubs in rugby league, Sunday will mark the first time the two young playmakers will face each other in the NSW Cup - a competition of grown adult men - and their fourth ever meeting against one another.

Seen as the best young halfbacks in rugby league yet to play in the NRL, the duo have been destined for success since a young age and are already part of their club's respective Top 30 roster.

In their first meeting in 2022, they played out a 0-0 draw in the SG Ball Cup.

In their second meeting later that year, Rodwell guided the Roosters to victory and a spot in the Grand Final.

In their third meeting in 2024, it was Woods who led the Bulldogs to victory.

In what will be their fourth of many future clashes against one another, both teenagers will be eager to get the upper hand against the other.

Accompanied by Cassius Tia, Kurtis Morrin and Toby Sexton, Woods is coming off a stellar showing against the Manly Sea Eagles in which he recorded one try, four try assists, 140 running metres, and 238 kicking metres.

On the other hand, Rodwell will run onto the field alongside the Va'a brothers - De La Salle and Xavier - Junior Tupou and the returning Jake Elliott.

Since making his debut in Round 2, he has forced three dropouts, provided two try assists and scored one try, whilst playing a key role in the Roosters being in seventh place on the ladder.

So... will you be heading down to Belmore on Sunday to watch the two talented teenagers?