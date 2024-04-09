Australian rock band Jet will cap off an eventful month by headlining the exciting yet entertaining ‘battle' between the Brisbane Broncos and the Redcliffe Dolphins at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

The Aussie rock group of four who reconvened for the second time in 2023 before their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame, are set to play ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl' and ‘She's a Genius' during halftime of the battle.

The announcement was followed closely by their recent show at the Melbourne Formula One and last weekend's 'Gather Round' event in Adelaide.

The consecutive performances for the rock group will propel them into a fantastic momentum, setting the stage for an extraordinary show for the passionate fans in the crowd on Friday night.

“We are always excited to play massive events like this and the NRL always pull out all the stops for Rock and Roll,” said Mark Wilson to Broncos media.

“Being Victorian we weren't exposed to a lot of NRL at that stage but the names of the legends cut through, King Wally Lewis as the inaugural captain, Alfie Langer and potentially the most aptly named rugby player Brett Plowman.

“We played the State of Origin at Stadium Australia back in 2018 but really looking forward to the real thing at Suncorp.”

Wilson is familiar with the electric atmosphere of Suncorp Stadium during State of Origin matches, but the crowd expected this Friday will undoubtedly be an impressive turnout.

Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy expressed his excitement, describing it as a significant achievement to have Jet join the lineup for one of the biggest games of the season.

“We love to have the big names at our home, and these guys are Aussie icons, playing on some of the biggest sporting stages this year.

“Their classic hits are a real hit in the gym without playing group, and we can't wait to provide another incredible night of entertainment for our members and fans,” said Donaghy to Broncos Media.