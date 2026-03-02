As the Roosters' season is set to kick off in Auckland this Friday against the Warriors, all eyes will be on how Coach Robinson plans to revolutionise the traditional spine structure of his team.

The new halves combination of Sam Walker and Daly Cherry-Evans has generated significant scepticism, as it challenges conventional strategies in rugby league.

The Roosters first showcased their new halves pairing of Sam Walker and Daly Cherry-Evans in the final week of the trials.

Despite the loss, there were promising signs as the duo began to hint at the potential for a more dynamic and unpredictable spine once the season gets underway.

Critics have continued to voice concerns about Cherry-Evans' fit in the five-eighth role, having only worn the No. 6 jersey a handful of times.

Especially after he struggled last year at Manly when attempting to integrate a running, eyes-up style of play into his game.

Yet, Robinson appears undeterred, seeking a new approach that could revolutionise the spine.

Rather than adhering to the traditional model of a chief playmaker and running five-eighth, it seems Walker and Cherry-Evans will interchange throughout games, sharing responsibilities and defying positional expectations.

Robinson's vision also includes expanding James Tedesco's role at fullback to incorporate more playmaking duties, further adding flexibility to the spine.

Walker explained the new approach to Code Sports.

“We won't be a traditional six or seven, that's for sure. At different times, we're going to share the load a fair bit.

“We both have the freedom to roam around. I won't be stuck on one side of the field, as a footballer, I can't do that, and he's very similar as well.”

Tedesco echoed the sentiment, highlighting the added versatility.

“The thing with Chez and Sammy is they can both play the first receiver, second receiver or third receiver.

“I feel like with Sammy and Chez, they're not a genuine halfback, they're not a genuine five-eighth, they can fit between both, and that's going to add to our game.

“All three of us can interchange into those different roles, and I like it because it gives us a bit of freedom.”

Unfortunately, the Roosters' new-look spine will be without full firepower for the start of the season, as recruit hooker Reece Robson is set to be sidelined with a hand injury for up to six weeks.

With Robinson's innovative strategy, the team could redefine what it means to have a dynamic and adaptable spine, keeping opponents guessing and setting a bold tone for the season ahead.

Yet, questions remain: will this new approach truly unlock the team's potential, or is it a case of “if it's not broken, why fix it?”

Only time will reveal whether the unconventional halves strategy pays off or if tradition still holds the key to success.