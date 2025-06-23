The Sydney Roosters are still keen to pursue the signature of Daly Cherry-Evans for 2026, but coach Trent Robinson has admitted nothing has changed.

The tri-colours pursuit of Cherry-Evans raised eyebrows around the competition, with the move likely to cost them the services of youngster Sandon Smith, who has been linked with a move to the North Queensland Cowboys.

It will also mean Sam Walker plays at five-eighth while Cherry-Evans sees out his career for the Bondi-based club.

The axed former Queensland captain has struggled for form at the Manly Sea Eagles ever since he publicly announced he was leaving the club at the end of the year, and is now in a very real position where the Roosters might be the only club in the mix for his signature.

There was some talk last week that even the tri-colours had gone cold on the idea of signing the champion halfback, but Robinson said that wasn't the case - only that things haven't advanced.

"Nothing has moved, we haven't had any discussions or anything like that. But there hasn't been any difference on what I said last time either," he said per AAP.

"We said he's going to wait so we've just been getting on with our business until that time."

The Roosters have money to burn heading into 2026, with the club not replacing a number of stars who left ahead of 2025.

They have had to dish out a handful of contract upgrades, but still have plenty of cash up their sleeve to bring in a marquee player of Cherry-Evans' calibre.

The club will likely resume conversations with the halfback in the coming weeks if reports are to be believed, and if he is going to play on with the Roosters next year.

It has been suggested a two-year contract will be likely placed on the table.