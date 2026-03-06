The Sydney Roosters have started their season on the back foot with a disappointing 42–18 loss to the New Zealand Warriors.

Trent Robinson conceded the result was difficult to stomach, but not something he believes should define his side's season or determine the success of his recruits.

Despite scoring three tries through James Tedesco, Billy Smith and Angus Crichton, all converted by Sam Walker, the Roosters were chasing the contest for most of the night.

The Warriors eventually ran away with the match, piling on late points to secure a 24-point victory and spoil any chance of a Roosters comeback.

When asked post-match if the heavy defeat had caught him off guard, Robinson was blunt and made it clear the final scoreline was the real concern.

“Yeah, that's footy. That's Round One,” the coach shared.

“The story is 42 points is unacceptable for a game, no matter how you feel or how it went, there is no way that is acceptable in a performance.”

At the final whistle, the Roosters conceded 11 penalties to the Warriors' four, a lopsided count that at times stalled momentum and placed Robinson's side under repeated defensive pressure.

Yet Robinson refused to place the blame on officiating.

“Things will go against you,” Robinson said.

“We want to be a team where you can be 11 - 2 against, you can have decisions against you, but you can put your gloves up and say that's cool. We may be a few points down, but we can hold onto that no matter how hard it swings. Round One, we weren't able to do that. Round Two, we will see."

It was clear that all eyes were on recruit Daly Cherry Evans in his official debut for the tri-colours.

The Roosters' pre-season narrative has revolved around their new halves pairing, particularly with the choice to use DCE as a six.

The ex-Manly halfback had moments with the ball but defensively struggled to find cohesion with his left-edge defence, an area the Warriors targeted.

Robinson, however, was quick to dismiss suggestions that the halves combination was responsible for the defeat.

“Nah, I don't think so. 18 points. I think we opened them up a lot, and I don't think the combination is looking in the right area,” he rebutted.

“I didn't see the combination as the issue. It will improve, that's for sure, but we are looking in the wrong spot.”

“It's good to get him (DCE) out there.”

“They started moving a bit more than the Parramatta trial. It's an ok start. I know he's disappointed.”

The Roosters were also forced into a late reshuffle before kickoff after forward Spencer Leniu suffered a hamstring injury during the warm-up.

“Spencer Leniu did his hammy in the warm-up, that's why the change. He didn't play, and Blake Steep came in,” he confirmed when asked about the late change.

“Doesn't seem too bad, but not good enough to play.”

For Robinson, the loss serves as an early reality check rather than a crisis.

Round One is rarely perfect, but the Roosters will need a defensive turnaround and to tighten their cohesion if they are to avoid back-to-back losses when they face the Rabbitohs next week.