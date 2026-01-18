The Rugby League Players Association has warned NRL clubs against using players as bargaining chips as the Zac Lomax contract impasse drags on.

Lomax remains in limbo after being granted an early release from the final three years of his Parramatta Eels deal, a release that prevents him from joining another NRL club without the Eels' approval.

That clause has become the sticking point, with the Eels refusing to sanction a move unless there is an "appropriate exchange of value", despite strong interest from the Melbourne Storm.

The Eels have reportedly identified Xavier Coates, Stefano Utoikamanu or Jack Howarth as potential trade options, a stance Melbourne is reluctant to entertain.

RLPA chief executive Clint Newton said the players' union would strongly oppose any scenario where players are pressured into moves against their will.

"We certainly wouldn't be supportive of any horse-trading situation where it's conditional on player X or player Y going to Parramatta," Newton told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"That's not something we would encourage or support."

Newton added that contracted players have the right to see out their deals, and said he expected clubs to respect that principle throughout negotiations.

Eels CEO Jim Sarantinos defended the club's position, saying the Eels should not be disadvantaged following Lomax's decision to seek an early exit.

"As far as we're concerned, we won't be consenting to him signing with another club unless there's an appropriate exchange of value," Sarantinos said.

"We've had a representative player leave our roster who now wants to join another club."

Lomax's future remains unresolved just weeks out from the NRL's trial matches, after the collapse of the proposed R360 rebel rugby union competition and his decision not to pursue a Super Rugby move.